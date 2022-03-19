Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,612 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 89,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

BX opened at $122.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

