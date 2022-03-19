Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.