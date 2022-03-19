Patron Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

