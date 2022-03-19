Patron Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patron Partners LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.90 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

