Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after buying an additional 437,507 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,958,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,849 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,358,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 353,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,476. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.76 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

