Paul L. H. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $134.84 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 25,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 810,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

