Paula A. Pryor Sells 1,652 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

WD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

