PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get PAVmed alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVmed stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PAVmed by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 363,716 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAVmed (PAVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.