Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.67. Pearson shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 62,302 shares.

PSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 630 ($8.19) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.14) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.