Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.67. Pearson shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 62,302 shares.
PSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 630 ($8.19) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.14) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
