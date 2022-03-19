Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.68

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.68 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.50). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 141,437 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.
About Pennant International Group (LON:PEN)
