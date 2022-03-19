Peony (PNY) Hits Market Cap of $58.14 Million

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $58.14 million and approximately $333,856.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023094 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 161,499,376 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.