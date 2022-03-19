PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $46.49

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.49, but opened at $48.37. PetroChina shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 8,778 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.
The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
