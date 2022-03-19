PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $46.49

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.49, but opened at $48.37. PetroChina shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 8,778 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PetroChina by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PetroChina by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PetroChina by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

