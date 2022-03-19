PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PHIL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. PHI Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About PHI Group (Get Rating)
