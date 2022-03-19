PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PHIL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. PHI Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

