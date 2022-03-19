Philip Morris International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.46 Per Share (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

PM stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

