Pinduoduo (PDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Pinduoduo to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 897.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

