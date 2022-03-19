Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PME. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

