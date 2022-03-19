Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 201,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

