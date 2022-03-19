Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $5.06 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

