Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $267.34 on Friday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.