Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) to report $204.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.90 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $77.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $775.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.51 million to $781.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $829.16 million, with estimates ranging from $798.01 million to $860.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $66,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,347 shares of company stock worth $2,330,851. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

