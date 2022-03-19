PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBTHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PointsBet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PointsBet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get PointsBet alerts:

PBTHF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.