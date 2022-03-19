Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Cecilia McAnulty Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Cecilia McAnulty bought 40,000 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,386.22).

Shares of PCFT stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.20) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.40 ($2.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £555.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

