Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Cecilia McAnulty Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Cecilia McAnulty bought 40,000 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,386.22).
Shares of PCFT stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.20) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.40 ($2.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £555.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
