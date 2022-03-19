Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 29th

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$38.35 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.63 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The stock has a market cap of C$25.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POW shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

