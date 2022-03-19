Praxis Precision Medicines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,433 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,997% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $38.62.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
