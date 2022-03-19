Praxis Precision Medicines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,433 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,997% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

