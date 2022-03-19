Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $3.35 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

