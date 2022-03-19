Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. bought 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

