Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,697,644.45 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

