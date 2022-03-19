Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.98 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

