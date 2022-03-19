Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TARA opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 87,234 shares of company stock worth $490,497. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

