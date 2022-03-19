Public Index Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $392.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07040358 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,804.77 or 0.99935006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

