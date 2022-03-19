PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $170,340.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $170,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PUBM opened at $23.69 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.