PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $170,340.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $170,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PUBM opened at $23.69 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

