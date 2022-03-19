Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $290.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Cycle (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

