Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.00%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.