Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

MGY stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

