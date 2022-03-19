Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Cut by Analyst

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NHI opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

