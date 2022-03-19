Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after buying an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,576,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

