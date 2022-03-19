Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Decreased by Truist Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

SBRA opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

