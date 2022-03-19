Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after buying an additional 1,766,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after buying an additional 253,321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after buying an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 266,482 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

