Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

MG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.25.

TSE MG opened at C$79.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$70.16 and a 52-week high of C$126.00.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.01%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

