Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sequans Communications S.A. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sequans Communications in a report released on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

SQNS opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $483.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.