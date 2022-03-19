Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.78. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,259,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Methanex by 557.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Methanex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

