Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.