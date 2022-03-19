Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Increased by Analyst

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Select Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Finally, THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

