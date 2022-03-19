Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Qorvo stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

