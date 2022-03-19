Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,715 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

