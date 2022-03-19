Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

