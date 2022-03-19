Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,975 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 45.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $308.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.39. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.03 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

