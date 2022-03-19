Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

