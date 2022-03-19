Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $732,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

