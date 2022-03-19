Raymond James Boosts Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Price Target to C$26.00

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RAMPF opened at $13.68 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Polaris Infrastructure, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

